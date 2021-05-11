My birthday wish is to win Europa League, Samuel Chukwueze reveals

LiveScore.com through their partnership with LaLiga recently hosted an interaction with LaLiga Santander and Villarreal CF player, Samuel Chukwueze, on a range of topics. Victor Ogunyinka brings excerpts from the interview session where he talked about football, his journey in LaLiga.

First memories in sport as a child

For me, it was about street football, street tournaments when I was growing up. I can remember when I was eight years old, I used to play with the older kids who would choose me for their team. When I used to dribble past two or three people, they used to knock me on the head, so those are the memories I have from when I was growing up.

What age you believed in making professional career in football

I think that was when I was 14 years old, when I went to the Iber Cup. I won the highest goal scorer at the tournament, playing against young players from European teams Sevilla FC and RCD Espanyol, that was when I realised, I can take this football…



