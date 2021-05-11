Pantami as Federal Government’s cross [opinion]

By Ladesope Ladelokun

IF there is one thing that has not only exposed this administration’s double-dealing in handling sensitive national issues but mocks its much vaunted anti-terror fight, it is the public support for the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy,Dr Isa Pantami, in spite of hair-raising revelations about his dark past that cast him as a terrorist sympathiser and Jihadist.

Pantami landed in hot water after a publication by a national newspaper accused him of being on the United States terror watchlist. Also, in the said publication were Pantami’s unsavoury comments that glorified and endorsed terrorism. But Pantami would not let it lie without a fight. He wanted a battle in the courts to save his name, but you can only defame a man that has a name to protect. Truth be told,the minister had already defamed himself the moment he expressed public support for murderous terror groups with prayers for victory to boot.

To be fair, there may not…