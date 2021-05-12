‘Black fungus’ emerges as new concern amid India’s Covid-19 outbreak

As India grapples with a deadly second wave of Covid-19, doctors have warned of a rare infection known as “black fungus,” following a spate of cases throughout the country.

Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh were the latest states in India to report cases of mucormycosis on Tuesday, after hundreds of infections were detected in New Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra in recent days.

Mucormycosis, which is caused by exposure to a group of moulds called mucormycetes, has a potential to maim or kill patients, and has a 50-per-cent mortality rate.

The fungal infection is spreading in parallel to the pandemic, but is not solely associated with Covid-19 patients.

Eight people died of the fungal infection, while 2,000 cases were reported in Maharashtra, India’s virus epicentre, according to…