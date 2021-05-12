CAN declares 3-days of national prayer against insecurity

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has declared 3-days of national prayer for the country to seek divine intervention concerning the spate of insecurity and violence across the states.

CAN said this on Wednesday in a statement by its General Secretary, Daramola Bade, titled, ‘National Days of Soberness and Fervent Prayers for God’s Mercy by Christians in Nigeria’.

The Christian body noted that all churches in the country were expected to comply with the nationwide directive.

Bade said, “This is to inform you that the CAN President, in view of the continuous killings, banditry and host of other problems in Nigeria has considered it imperative and absolutely necessary that our country needed prayers for God’s mercy and intervention in our land.

“Consequently, all local churches are expected to gather in the evening of each day (May 28 – 30th) set aside for the prayers to pray to God in the attitude of mourning or soberness for…