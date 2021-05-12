Elon Musk seeks NCC’s approval to operate SpaceX Starlink satellite broadband in Nigeria

Space X
*From left: Consultant to SpaceX, Levin Born; Director, Spectrum Administration, NCC, Oluwatoyin Asaju; Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, NCC, Ubale Maska; SpaceX’s Starlink Market Access Director for Africa, Ryan Goodnight and Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Adeleke Adewolu, during the SpaceX’s visit to the Commission in Abuja recently.

By Prince Osuagwu

American space company,  Space Exploration Technologies, SpaceX, has expressed interest to bring its Starlink satellite internet into Nigeria.

The company has already entered into advanced discussions with the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, to ensure the move cascades into a successful technology transfer project.

Starlink’s Market Access Director for Africa, Ryan Goodnight along with SpaceX consultant, Levin Born paid a visit to the NCC where they expressed interest to obtain a licence to operate the satellite internet in the country.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper

