Ex-convict remarks: Oshiomhole desperate to be relevant – Idahosa

By Dapo Akinrefon

Former Commissioner for Information in Edo state, Mr. Charles Idahosa, on Wednesday, said that former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is not sincere with his latest praise of the Nigerian judiciary adding that he is only seeking political relevance.

Oshiomhole, who spoke when he received the leadership of Law Students Association of Nigeria, LAWSAN, had said that he would have been an ex-convict in Nigeria were it not for the courage of the Nigerian Judiciary in upholding the rule of law.

But in a statement, Idahosa who served as Political Adviser to Oshiomhole during his tenure as Edo governor, expressed surprised that the same Oshiomhole who made derogatory remarks about the judiciary when he was APC national chairman has now turned around to be hail the judiciary.

While advising Oshiomhole to remain silent instead of embarrassing himself, the PDP chieftain urged Nigerians not fall for his gimmicks…