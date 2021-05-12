Exercise caution in your decisions, utterances, Northern Elders to Southern Govs

From Left: Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Akwa Ibom Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo; Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Ebonyi’s David Omahi, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Chairman, Southern Governors Forum and Govenor of Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu; Senator Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Babajide Sanwolu of Lagos, Enugu State’s Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, Imo Deputy Governor, Placid Njoku; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia in a photograph after Southern Governors meeting at Government House, Asaba. Tuesday

By Luminous Jannamike

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, on Wednesday, urged the Southern Governors to exercise caution in their decisions and utterances.

NEF spokesman, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, stated this against the background of the 10-point decisions reached by the governors after a meeting in Asaba.

Baba-Ahmed, who noted that the country was facing trying times, reiterated its call for the rights of…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

