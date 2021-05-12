Exercise caution in your decisions, utterances, Northern Elders to Southern Govs

By Luminous Jannamike

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, on Wednesday, urged the Southern Governors to exercise caution in their decisions and utterances.

NEF spokesman, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, stated this against the background of the 10-point decisions reached by the governors after a meeting in Asaba.

Baba-Ahmed, who noted that the country was facing trying times, reiterated its call for the rights of…