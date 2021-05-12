Ibom ICON Hotel sets to connect Ibom Golf Course to International Calendar

By Nimot Otori

The Management of the Ibom ICON Hotel Resorts has promised to connect Ibom Golf Course to the international golf calendar General Manager, Ibom ICON Hotel Resorts, Mr Charles Muia, who disclosed this recently said “The Ibom Icon Golf course is a world-class edifice with lush greens fields and 18-hole golf points which creates the right atmosphere, for the most challenging, memorable golfing experience.

“Our objective in the coming months and years is to connect the Golf Course to international almanack and also host international tournaments”.

Explaining the importance of golf, the General Manager believed that with regular golf tournaments,…