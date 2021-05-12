I’m delightful seeing Christians breaking fast, extending gifts to Muslims ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed delight that Eid festival will continue to bring with it peace, safety, security, brotherhood, and love amongst Muslims and Christians as witnessed during the fasting period.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president made his feelings known in a Sallah message issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the president, it is noteworthy and delightful to see Christians breaking fast and in some instances, extending goodwill and gifts to Muslim faithful during Ramadan.

“This model also shone through with Muslim groups joining Christian festivities.

”These are practices that promote brotherhood and forgiveness,” he added.

The president, therefore, extended his best wishes to all Nigerians and Muslims across the globe as they mark the Eid-el-Fitr following the completion of a month of fasting.

In the message signed by him, Buhari said: “On this blessed…