Lawan felicitates with Muslim Ummah at Sallah

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, heartily felicitates with the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria on the completion of this year’s Ramadan fast.

Lawan also wishes all the faithful a happy Eid-el Fitr.

“Every true Muslim feels joy at participating in the Ramadan fast, which is a key obligation in Islam. May Almighty Allah, therefore, reward us for the spiritual voyage and grant our earnest wishes for ourselves, our families, and our dear country.

“Because of the current security and economic challenges, our country Nigeria needs the prayers of every patriot now more than ever before to achieve the peace, unity, and progress that were the dreams of the founding fathers.

“I assure us that the Government, including the National Assembly, will not waver in its determination to provide robust security in the country that guarantees every law-abiding citizen the liberty to live in peace and pursue their legitimate businesses anywhere they choose.

“Let us remain strong in our…