Osun indigenes demand justice for Mother, child allegedly murdered in cold blood

By Shina Abubakar

Following the gruesome murder of a Mother and child in a village in Ife-North Local Government of Osun state, Modakeke community have demanded thorough Investigation into the circumstances surrounding their death.

Vanguard had reported that Titilayo Gbadegesin and her son, Reuben Gbadegesin were murdered on their farmland at Alapata village by unknown persons on Tuesday leading to anxiety in Modakeke.

Speaking with newsmen, spokesperson, Modakeke Progressive Union, Venerable Debo Babalola insisted that police and the state government must investigate and unravel those behind the evil act.

He added that Reuben was due to travel abroad next month, but his corpse and that of his mother were brought to the palace by the protesting youths of the town.

“Titilayo Gbadegesin, is a produce buyer, while her son, Reuben Gbadegesin, her first child was due to travel out of the country. The mother is also a farmer. We demand diligence Investigation into her death, we…