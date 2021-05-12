Sallah: Sanwo-Olu seeks peaceful co-existence among citizens

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Muslims in the state and across the country to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful co-existence.

Sanwo-Olu, in his Sallah message yesterday, expressed felicitation with Nigerians, especially Muslim faithful as they celebrate Eid-el-fitri, which marks end of the month-long Ramadan fasting and prayers.

He said the occasion of Eid-el-fitri is very significant to Muslims across the world as one of the major pillars of Islam, which teaches abstinence from worldly pleasures, steadfastness in prayers and total submission to the will of Allah in accordance with the Quranic injunctions.

Sanwo-Olu, urged the Muslim Ummah to continue to offer more prayers for continued peace and stability in Nigeria, adding that all hands must be on deck to address the growing challenge of insecurity in the country.

He said: “Today, I join millions of people around the world, to wish our Muslim brothers and…