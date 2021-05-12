STATE OF THE NATION: If Buhari has self-respect, he should’ve resigned

…Fasoranti, an asset of Yoruba nation, says Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson

THE pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, said, yesterday, that if President Muhammadu Buhari has self-respect, he should have resigned or stepped aside.

Afenifere’s acting National Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, said this during the 95th birthday ceremony of Pa Reuben Fasoranti and the dedication of a church in his honour, at Iju/Ita Ogbolu, in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Adebanjo said that President Buhari ought to have resigned over his administration’s inability to address insecurity, and the dwindling economic challenges confronting the country.

He said: “The President has failed the people of the country; there is no better time to leave but now. Buhari’s government can no longer handle the situation.

“I have told them that in a better and civilized country he should have gone long ago. If he has self-respect, he should have gone because everything has…