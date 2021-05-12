Three dead, four injured in Ogun gas explosion

By Bose Adelaja

A gas explosion that occurred on Wednesday, in Abeokuta South, Ogun State has reportedly claimed the lives of three people and injured four others while they were preparing food ahead of the Eid-El-Fitr celebration coming up on Thursday.

The incident occurred at about 3.15 pm, at No. 7, Oke-Igbore Titun, behind Anglican Church, Abeokuta South, Local Government.

The casualties were a male and two females while the injured were four males.

According to an eyewitness account, there was fire outbreak caused by the leakage of the hose used in passing refrigerant fluid into the freezer, which reportedly contacted naked fire from another domestic gas cylinder used for frying fish in preparation for Eid-El-Fitri celebration on Thursday.

It was gathered that both cylinders were in the same apartment when the incident occurred.

Seven people were rescued in the process but three reportedly died.

The remaining were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta,…