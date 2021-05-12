We’ve recovered $153m from Diezani — EFCC Chairman

Says she’s forfeited 80 property valued at $80m to FG

By Soni Daniel

ABUJA — New chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said yesterday that the commission has recovered a whopping $153 million from former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison Madueke, who has been staying in Britain since leaving office in 2015.

Beyond the amount recovered from the former oil minister, no fewer than 80 choice property valued at $80 million have also been seized from her and handed over to the federal government.

Bawa, who who disclosed this, also served a notice that he was ready to relinquish his position if anyone brought pressure on him to do what was not legal in the discharge of his duties. But he was quick to add that bringing the former minister to justice was still far from reality, given the fact that she was out of Nigeria’s jurisdiction and the challenges associated with bringing her home to face justice.

The chairman…