200 level student of Ondo University commits suicide



—Reason still unknown

Dayo Johnson Akure

It was a black Ed-el-Fitri in Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo state as a 200 level of the institution, Feranmi Fasunle Omowunmi reportedly committed suicide.

Omowunmi, with the matriculation number 180503006 who was of the Political Science Department in the university reportedly drank sniper on Wednesday.

Reasons for her action remained unknown but sources said it might be connected to a failed relationship.

But her friends denied she was into any relationship since she gained admission to the university.

Vanguard learnt that she took the deadly substance in her room in the Akungba community.

Sources in the institution said that when her friends discovered it, they rushed her to the institution’s health centre from where she was again taken to the Specialist Hospital in lkare.

She was thereafter referred to the Federal Medical Center FMC in Owo on Wednesday.

One of her lecturer who spoke with Vanguard in confidence…