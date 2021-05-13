Accord Party determined to win 10 LGAs in Lagos

The Lagos State Chapter of the Accord Party on Wednesday said it was determined to win more than 10 local government areas in the July 24 council elections.

The state Chairman of party, Mr Joseph Beckley, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the party was not working toward winning in all the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas.

Beckley said, “We are not talking about winning the 57 councils but we are determined to win more than 10.”

He said that members of the electorate were ready to vote for the party.

He added that Accord Party was leaving no stone unturned to effectively mobilize the state residents to vote for it.

“People are saying that they need a change from the present crop of council leaders.

“Accord Party is out at the grassroots elections to provide a credible change that will actualize the masses’ yearnings and aspirations,” he said.

He said that the party believed in God and people’s mandate, adding that…