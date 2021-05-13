Another 2 Owerri prison inmates arrested with AK47 rifle

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state police command, yesterday said that it has arrested two suspected inmates of Owerri Correctional Center, believed to be among the over 1,800 inmates who escaped when the “unknown gunmen” attacked the Correctional facility last month.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwo, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

The Police alleged that they were arrested at their hideout at Eziobodo, Owerri West Local Government Area in Imo State, with an AK47 rifle, military Camouflage among other exhibits.

According to police, “On the 11/05/21, operatives of the Divisional Police Hqrs, Nekede/Ihiagwa, acting on a report of Armed robbery stormed a criminal hideout at Eziobodo, Owerri West LGA, and arrested the following:-Godwin Danladi “M” 20 yrs old, Bamaiyi Gada “M” yrs old.

“At the point of arrest, one AK47 rifle, two magazines, two live ammunition, one Military Camouflage and some other Military Accoutrements…