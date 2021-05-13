Buhari’s shocking priority, Robert Clark’s terrible proposal

By Tony Eluemunor

Taciturnity in trying times, when any president should mount the national dais and reassure the citizenry, has been the hallmark of the Muhammadu Buhari administration. His presidency, which has notably been fast in condolling other parts of the world, would grow reticent when disaster strikes at home, especially, when suspected Fulani killer herders are to blame.

Then a change came just days ago. The presidency was speaking in quiet unmistakable terms and quoting the national constitution as the absolute law book on which our rights are grounded.

Why? What brought about this change and a recourse to the Constitution?

Answer: We have been told that security agencies have uncovered unconstitutional change of government plans. A coup is a coup, and it is condemnable and the security agents and agencies should do their work for which they are adequately primed with the needed cash; finish.

What really bothers me is the newfound need to bring all the powers and…