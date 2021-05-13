Coup allegations: Buhari rejects dialogue in favour of intimidation

By Olu Fasan

Lest we forget. President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired army general, is a veteran of military coups. In his old job as a soldier, he participated in some coup d’états and overthrew a democratically-elected president to become a military head of state. Perhaps, then, it’s understandable that, as an elected president, he is paranoid about coups. In his six years in power, Buhari has given oxygen to several allegations of coup plots.

Yet, there is absolutely no appetite for a return to military rule in Nigeria, and no one wants President Buhari to be deposed in a coup. Of course, there are calls for him to resign or to be impeached. But such calls are permitted within the democratic process. Even though, as we know, Buhari won’t resign and won’t be impeached, it’s perfectly legitimate to call for his resignation or impeachment on grounds of poor performance.

But what’s not legitimate, in a democracy, is the recent call by a controversial lawyer, Chief…