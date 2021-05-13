Driver absconds with boss’ car, put it up for sale

By Bose Adelaja

The Lagos State Police Command on Thursday said it has arrested one Ibeh George Udoka, male, for absconding with his boss’ Toyota car, all the way from Lagos to Imo State and thereafter put it up for sale.

Spokesperson of the Command, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, explained that on May 4, 2021, at about 1 pm, one Mrs Akinola Ibironke, went to Idimu Police Division and reported that her driver by name Ibeh George Udoka, male, whom she handed her Toyota Corolla vehicle, with number plate ABC 801 FU, to deliver to her mechanic for repairs, on May 3, 2021, was not seen and ever since then his phone number had been switched off.

The Police operatives attached to the Idimu Division of the Lagos State Police Command swung into action and relayed repeated radio messages to all Police formations across the country for the possible recovery of the car.

Due to the command’s continuous tracking of the driver, the Lagos Police operatives alerted the policemen in Edo State, on…