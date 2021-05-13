Eid-el-Fitr: Spare some time for the needy — Uzodimma tells Muslims

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, yesterday asked Muslims in the country to use the opportunity of the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, to assist the needy in society.

Uzodimma stated this at the government house in Owerri while celebrating with the Muslim community in the state.

According to Uzodimma “We do not have any other country to call our own than Nigeria.”

He said: “I celebrate with all Muslim faithful on Eid-el-Fitr. Despite all odds, God Almighty has indeed been kind, gracious and merciful to Nigeria and Nigerians.

“May I seize the opportunity of today’s celebration to reiterate the call on every member of the Muslim community in the country, and in the state, especially, to devote their time to praying steadfastly, for a peaceful, united and prosperous country, particularly in the face of current challenges posed by insecurity which threatens our oneness.

“I felicitate with our Muslims also…