Israel says campaign against Hamas ‘only at beginning’ as deaths rise

Israel killed several Hamas commanders and blew up a 14-floor high-rise in the Gaza Strip as the Jewish State stepped up its military campaign on Wednesday.

“This was only the beginning. We will inflict blows on them that they have never dreamed of,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Dozens have died in the latest flare-up of violence – most of them in Gaza – which has put Hamas and Israel on the brink on all-out war.

As Israeli armed forces pounded Gaza with airstrikes, militants in the Palestinian territory carried on firing massive barrages of rockets toward Israel, where air raid sirens sounded and locals scrambled for cover.

On Wednesday evening, a rocket attack on the Israeli city of Sderot left one person in critical condition and five others with more minor injuries, rescue services said. Israeli media reported…