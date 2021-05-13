Local government system cause of worsening insecurity ― Lawan

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has said that the worsening security situation in the country was as a result of a lack of functional local government system.

The Senate President also faulted the Southern Governors Forum for calling for the restructuring of the country, saying it was wrong for elected officials to lead such agitation.

This is as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has argued that the agitation for restructuring may be genuine but elected leaders and state governors should not be the ones to champion the movement for restructuring without first replicating the idea at the state level.

The Speaker further said that the present situation does not warrant name-calling, rather the coming together of all stakeholders to find solutions to it, admitting that everyone was complicit.

The two spoke in an interview with State House correspondents after the Eid-Mubarak…