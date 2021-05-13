PANDEF backs IGP’s directive on suspension of personnel escorting VIPs

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Apex socio-cultural organisation of the Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has backed the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Ag Usman Akali Baba on the suspension of police personnel from escorting VIPs, in the South-East, and some South-South states.

The National Chairman of PANDEF, Senator Emmanuel Ebok-Essien who spoke yesterday in Uyo explained that it was wrong in the first place for representatives of the people to be going with police escorts.

His words, “In the first place I never subscribe for the police escorting VIPs or anybody. I never supported the idea. And it is not right. If you are representing the people, and you are acceptable by the people, you should be free with the people.

“You don’t need to carry people with arms to protect you. Sometimes, you observe that somebody doesn’t move with an escort before, but once you are elected or appointed, suddenly you start going with the Police. Why must we go with the…