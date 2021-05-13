UEFA Champions League final moved to Porto from Istanbul

The 2020/2021 UEFA Champions League final match between Manchester City and Chelsea on May 29 has been moved from Istanbul to Porto, European football ruling body UEFA confirmed on Thursday.

UEFA said the development was as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the second consecutive year Istanbul has been unable to host the showpiece as planned due to the global health crisis with Portugal stepping in.

Last season Lisbon held a mini-tournament culminating in a closed door final, when Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

But this year, Porto’s Dragao Stadium will welcome 6,000 fans from each team.

The switch was prompted by the UK Government putting Turkey on its “red list” for travel due to coronavirus numbers in the the country.

Those visiting from the UK face a mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine period on their return.

Portugal is on the UK’s “green list” for travel, meaning there is no quarantine period for those returning from the…