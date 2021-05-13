Ugwuanyi calls for prayers, sober reflection

As Muslims celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, to mark the end of #Ramadan, Governor Ifeanyi #Ugwuanyi of #Enugu State has called on all Nigerians to take advantage of the occasion to reflect soberly and intensify prayers for the peace, security, unity and progress of the country.

In his Sallah message, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who felicitated with all Muslim faithful, stressed that the religious event has great positive impact on the nation’s efforts in surmounting its security, socio-economic and public health challenges.

The governor therefore enjoined all Nigerians to continue to trust in God and embrace the cherished virtues of love, charity, peace and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

While wishing #Muslims the blessings and guidance of Allah, Gov. Ugwuanyi advised Nigerians on peaceful celebration and strict adherence to all precautionary measures for the containment of the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Related