Yoruba leader faults Southern govs’ call for political conference

…backs ban on open grazing

By Ola Ajayi

A foremost Yoruba leader, Professor Adebanji Akintoye has faulted the recent meeting held by the Southern Governors saying the yearnings of various ethnic groups in the country were diametrically opposed to the demands of the governors.

Akintoye, in a statement through his Communications Manager, Mr Maxwell Adeleye said the kind of conference that Nigeria needed was the one where peoples of the South and Middle belt would be allowed to negotiate their national self-determination.

Though the Professor of History commended the governors for their boldness to speak in unison to ban open grazing, he said they failed to discuss terrorism that is causing serious tension in the country.

He said, “The kind of conference that Nigeria needs is a conference for the purpose of negotiating with the various peoples of the South and Middle belt of Nigeria concerning the assertion of their national self-determination.”

“That is…