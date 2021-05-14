Anyone opposed to Southern govs’ ban on open grazing has hidden agenda — Ortom

…As ALGON backs govs, asks LGs to commence enforcement

By Festus Ahon & Peter Duru

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State said yesterday that any Nigerian opposed to the resolve of Southern governors to ban open grazing of cattle in that part of the country has a hidden agenda.

This is even as Delta State chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, threw its weight behind the governors’ action, and asked all the local government areas in the state to commence enforcement of the ban.

The governor, who spoke during an address on the occasion of ‘Media Week and Communications Day 2021’, organised by the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, noted that his colleagues from the South towed the right path to address insecurity in Nigeria.

He said open grazing was no longer feasible in the country due to development and population growth, hence the need to ban it.

”Nigeria is a great country with great potential and should, ordinarily, have no business with poverty…