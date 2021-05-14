APC, PDP, Ebonyi Govt, others biker over alleged abduction of former Council boss

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The alleged kidnap of the former Coordinator of Anuagata Development Centre of Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State by suspected hoodlums, Thursday evening has continued to generate lots of ripples and mixed reactions across various segments of the State.

The development further degenerated into various forms of accusation and counter-accusations from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, All Progressives Congress, APC, and politicians in the State.

It was gathered that the victim who is one of the key leaders of the G64 that appeared on AIT last week was allegedly abducted on his way back from a Parent Teachers Association, PTA meeting that took place in Government College, Okposi, in Ohaozara LGA of the State.

The PDP, in a statement, accused the State Government and State Commissioner of Police of complicity in the matter.

“If Amos is not released, then we all know that the need for self defence has become eminent and the Commissioner of…