Coca Cola Foundation provides computer accessories to 30 schools

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The Coca Cola Foundation (TCCF) sponsored Tech Relevant Teacher (TRT) Project implemented by the Bunmi Adedayo Foundation has provided 30 schools with computer hardware and software accessories to support their learning, content production and digitisation.

Developed to improve the learning capabilities of 200 low and middle-cost schools, the TRT project was deployed through the training of school heads and teachers in virtual teaching technologies. The project also introduced virtual learning to schools that lacked relevant resources and requisite skills by supporting them with computer hardware and software.

Communications Manager, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, Ifeyinwa Ejindu reiterated the company’s commitment to community building and education.

She said: “At Coca-Cola, we are passionate about the communities we serve. We remain committed to enabling the economic empowerment of the people who need it most. Through our philanthropic arm, The…