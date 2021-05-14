Edo in Diaspora wants Benin Monarch’s support for specialised market

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A United Kingdom (UK) based Businessman from Edo state, Mr. Monday Ohuimuwen has called for support from the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II to set up a specialised market in Benin for machineries and domestic appliances.

Ohuimuwen said the initiative has the support of Edo people in Diaspora comprising Benin, Esan and Afemai and that the palace has been contacted to inform it that such a project will soon take off in Benin City.

According to the International businessman, “we want the palace to help us with a land and we are suing for the Omo N’Oba’s support which will do a lot in the area of Public Relations and advertisement.”

He further explained that the way the Group intends to work is to get Edo people abroad to gather their resources and form a cooperative and the money so gathered would be invested in the business .

According to him: “We will have a specialised market, where a lot of people in…