Eid-el-Fitr: Ishaku calls for vigilance against terrorists, bandits

… As Deputy Urges Muslims To Pray for Unity

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has charged Muslim ummah to remain vigilant against terrorists and bandits lurking around towns and villages to cause untold hardship on farmers and residents alike.

This came as his Deputy Haruna Manu, urged Muslims to sustain prayers against forces threatening the continuous coexistence of various nationalities in Nigeria.

Ishaku In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, to felicitate with Muslims on the completion of the 30 days Ramadan fast, lamented the damage insurgency and kidnappings has done to farming.

He further called for unity across ethnic and religious divides against the scourge of insecurity.

Ishaku however expressed happiness that peace has gradually returned to virtually all communities in the state and commended them for their support for the efforts of the government that made this possible.

He also praised the…