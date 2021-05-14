Eminent Nigerians proffer way forward for Nigeria’s COVID-19 response

As documentary showcases failures, challenges of National response

By Sola Ogundipe

Panellists and other eminent Nigerians at the Lagos premiere of a documentary on the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria have called for an effective national health insurance scheme, strengthened primary health care system, and sustainable public-private partnerships, PPP, and a holistically restructured health sector, among others.

The documentary titled: “Unmasked: Leadership, Trust, and COVID-19 in Nigeria”, was an eye-opener to what transpired during the response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria in 2020.

The 95-minute documentary showcases the failures and challenges of the response and essentially serves as catalyst for a conversation on the shortcomings in the nation’s public health sector that were unmasked by the pandemic.

A collaborative effort between Daria Media and Zuri24 Media, filmed with the support of MacArthur Foundation and PLAC,…