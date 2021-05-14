La Liga still planning to take matches to US ― Official

Plans by La Liga, the football league organisers in Spain, to stage a game in the US are alive and kicking, its president Javier Tebas said on Friday.

Tebas however all but ruled out taking the showpiece “El Clasico” match out of Spain.

La Liga has twice failed to take a regular season match Stateside with FIFA, world football’s governing body, and the Spanish FA (RFEF) voicing their opposition to the plans.

Speaking at an event to mark La Liga’s new television rights deal in North America with ESPN, Tebas said La Liga’s plans have not changed.

He said they would however leave Real Madrid’s meetings with FC Barcelona on home soil.

“El Clasico is a more difficult game to export because it’s the most important club game in the world, it’s different,” Tebas said. “But we might take other official games, we’re certainly looking at that.

“I hope and expect that in the not too distant future the US should host a competitive game with some of our biggest…