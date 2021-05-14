Late Gen Dongonyaro advised me on security ― Lalong

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has comforted the family of late Lt. Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro saying they should be consoled knowing the deceased had paid his dues and gave all to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

Lalong who disclosed late General Dogonyaro constantly advised him on how to handle security matters and was willing to bring to bear his wealth of experience in uniting people of different backgrounds; prayed to God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

While on a condolence visit to the deceased Rayfield, Jos home, the Governor according to a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham; urged them to sustain the legacies of the late General as he distinguished himself in the military career by serving diligently in all the positions he occupied.

Responding on behalf of the family, Godfrey Dungum said the visit of the Governor and members of his cabinet was highly consoling and…