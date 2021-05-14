Lawan, Gbaja blast Southern govs over call for restructuring

…Restructure first at state level, elected officials shouldn’t lead agitation — LAWAN

…Agitations may be genuine but govs shouldn’t join calls for restructuring — GBAJA

…Adds: “we’re all to blame”

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday faulted the Southern Governors Forum for calling for restructuring of the country, saying it is wrong for elected officials to lead such agitation.

Lawan also said the worsening security situation in the country is a result of lack of functional local government system, even as Gbajabiamila argued that though the agitation for restructuring might be genuine, elected leaders and state governors should not be the ones to champion the movement for restructuring without first replicating the idea at the state level.

The speaker further said that the present situation does not warrant name…