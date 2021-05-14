NEMA distributes relief materials to IDPs in Niger

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced the distribution of relief materials to 24,925 households of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by banditry in 14 local government areas of Niger.

This is disclosed in a statement by Mr Manzo Ezekiel, Head of Media and Public Relations of the agency on Thursday in Abuja.

Retired Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Muhammed, Director-General, NEMA, who was represented by Hajiya Zainab Saidu, Head of Minna Operations Office of the agency inaugurated the distribution of the materials in Kuta, Shororo LGA.

Other LGAs include: Rafi, Shiroro, Bosso, Munya, Paikoro, Mariga, Kontagora, Magama, Mashegu, Wushishi, Rijau, Borgu, Lapai and Lavun.

According to him, the relief materials were approved by President Muhammadu Buhari to complement efforts of the Niger State Government and others to provide relief for the affected persons.

He added that after a joint assessment recently conducted by NEMA and the state government, it…