No Buhari’s son-in-law is declared wanted by ICPC ― Presidency

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Presidency last night debunked a story making the rounds that the

Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC declared a son-in-law to the President wanted over contract scam.

It was alleged that the ICPC accused three persons of misappropriating sixty-five million dollars and had declared the trio wanted.

One of those allegedly declared wanted and a purported son-in-law of President Muhammadu Buhari is Gimba Yau Kumo.

Yau Kumo was said to have married the President’s second daughter Fatima Buhari in 2016.

But the Presidency said that though Gimba Yau Kumo. at some point in time had been linked to the President family member in marriage, that relationship ended some years ago

The Presidency reaction was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja.

The statement read, “A running story to the effect that the EFCC has declared “an…