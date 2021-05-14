Restructure Nigeria before 2023 polls, Afenifere tells Buhari

…Says only restructuring can keep Nigeria in peace

By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Friday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to bury the idea of holding elections before restructuring the country.

The Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, who made the call at the group’s meeting held at his Ogbo residence in Odogbolu local government area of Ogun State, said: “there must be a country before elections are held”.

Adebanjo said: “We urge Buhari to bury the idea of holding an election before returning to federalism by restructuring the country.

“There must be a country before elections are held, it would be patriotic of him to heed this advice. If Gen. Buhari is sincere about keeping the country together, he must restructure the country now this is the only answer to halt the disintegration of the country. To save Nigeria, restructure the country now.

“We should be proud as inheritors of a noble heritage, the…