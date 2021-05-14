SHOOT-ON-SIGHT: Nzuko Umunna, writes Army chief, UN, EU, others over extra-judicial killings





By Clifford Ndujihe

LEADING Igbo intellectual think-tank and socio-cultural group, Nzuko Umunna, has written the Chief of Army Staff, CAS, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru; the United Nations, UN; and European Union, EU, among others over what it described as ongoing extra-judicial killings in the South-East geo-political zone.

Lamenting that the killings were getting to the level of genocide, the group in the open letter to the CAS, said the killings arose from the shoot-on-sight given to Army troops in the zone.

The letter, signed by Dr Ngozi Odumuko and Dr P. Mbanefo, was copied by the Chief of Defence Staff; Minister of Defence; Chief of Staff to The C-in-C; United Nations Agency on Human Rights, Human Rights International; United States Embassy; High Commission United Kingdom; French Embassy; Russian Embassy; Amnesty International; Nigerian Human Rights, Commission; Congressional Black Caucus; Embassy of China; and European Union Mission.

The letter read in part: ”We feel duty-bound to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper