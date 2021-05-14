We will not allow foreign vessels through Bakassi Peninsula anymore, BNL warns

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Biafra Nations League, BNL have placed ban on all foreign vessels from entering Nigeria through the Bakassi Peninsula coastal line starting from May 30 Biafra memorial day.

They gave the warning Friday, in a statement jointly signed by the National Leader of BNL, Princewill Chimezie, Deputy National Leader, Ebuta Takon, and the Chief of General Staff, Linus Essien, and made available to Vanguard.

BNL vowed that its members who were already advancing in the Gulf of Guinea will apprehend any international vessel that was found coming towards Nigeria and including Cameroon.

Recall that few days ago some Militias loyal to BNL were reportedly engaged in a fierce gun battle with a troop of Cameroon Battalion d’intervention Rapide (BIR) around Archibong town in Isangele subdivision in the ceded side of the Bakassi Peninsula.

Vanguard learned that tension has continued to increase in the region after an online media published a video on Youtube showing masked…