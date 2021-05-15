Akeredolu threatens to deal with any monarch engaging in act of lawlessness in Ondo



— l won’t disappoint my people- New Owa- Ale of lkare, Oba Adegbite

By Dayo Johnson

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has threatened to deal decisively with any traditional ruler in the state that engages in any act of lawlessness.

Akeredolu said this at the official presentation of instrument of appointment and staff of office to Oba Adeleke Adegbite, the new Owa-Ale of Ikare-Akoko.

Recall that some people were killed and properties destroyed during a bloody clash over the Olokoja chieftaincy title in the town.

Speaking through his Deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the governor warned monarchs across the state to desist from fomenting trouble over appointment of chiefs in their domain.

He pointedly asked that “any traditional ruler that was dissatisfied with any decision on chieftaincy matters should seek redress in the court of law instead of taking laws into their hands.

Akeredolu urged the newly installed traditional ruler to demonstrate high level of…