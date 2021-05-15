Buhari leaves Abuja to attend African Finance summit in Paris

…To meet Emmanuel Macron on security

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja on Sunday for Paris, France, on a four-day official visit to attend African Finance Summit.

The Summit according to the statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja is expected to focus on reviewing the African economy, following shocks from the Coronavirus pandemic, and getting relief, especially from increased debt burden on countries.

The statement further explained that the Summit, to be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, will draw major stakeholders in the global financial institutions and some Heads of Government, who will, collectively, discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa, and private sector reforms.

“During the visit, President Buhari will meet with the French President to discuss growing security threats in Sahel and Lake Chad region, political…