Economists evaluate Nigeria-China currency swap



Some Financial Economists have expressed great concerns on the minor influence that the Nigeria-China currency swap had on the country’s economy, three years after.

The experts told the Newsmen in Lagos on Friday that the volume of currency import so far traded, had not been significant, though a few swaps took place.

The pact which marked three years of implementation in April, was signed on April 27, 2018, to ease demand pressure on the country’s supply of foreign exchange.

The Chief Executive Officer of Arvo Finance, Mr Ayotunde Bally, said that the pact had not been fully utilised due to a decrease in the drawdown of the money input of the Chinese Yuan to the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“This pact which was aimed at creating a harmonious relationship between the two countries has not been utilised as it ought to be.

“Statistics has it that Nigeria- China bilateral trade which was around two billion dollars in 2002 is within the space of about 14…