Enugu records 25 rape cases in 3 months — Official

No fewer than 25 rape cases were recorded in Enugu State from January to March 2021, the Centre Manager, Tamar Sexual Assault Referral Centre (Tamar SARC), Mrs Evelyn Onah, said.

Onah disclosed this on Saturday in an interview with Newsmen in Enugu.

She said that 31 cases of attempted sexual assault and five Gender Based Violence (GBV) were also recorded within the same period.

She said that some of the cases involved minors as well as adults within the ages of five, 24 and 22.

The centre manager disclosed that an 88-year old woman was recently raped by a 22-year old boy at Nsukka.

“The boy was later apprehended and is currently in police custody,” she said.

She said that a yet to be identified man in April raped a 47-year-old woman who was returning from a church programme.

“Just last week, we received a report that a 22-year-old girl was gang-raped while another 14-year-old girl was also raped on her way to the stream.

“The suspects were all arrested and will be…