Musa, Ekong, 29 others for Cameroon friendly

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has drawn up a provisional squad list of 31 players for Nigeria’s prestige international friendly game against five-time African champions Cameroon in Austria on Friday, 4th June 2021.

The game will take place at the Wiener Neustadt in the Austrian capital, Vienna starting from 8.30 pm Austria time.“Captain Ahmed Musa, with deputy captain William Ekong will lead Rohr’s troops to Austria.

Others include goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo, and forwards Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Samuel Chukwueze also called.

“Portugal-based Abraham Marcus is called for the first time and Enyimba FC’s energetic forward Anayo Iwuala, whose tenacity and drive has helped the People’s Elephant to the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup, has the opportunity to fight for a place and continue on his international footprints, following cameo…