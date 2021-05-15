No record of Indian COVID-19 variant in Edo, says Obaseki

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Friday said that there was no record of Indian COVID-19 variant in the state, as was speculated on social media.

The governor stated this in Benin at a news conference to provide an update on COVID-19 response in the state.

Obaseki was represented by the state Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr Osamwonyi Irowa.

He said that the Federal Government had on April 26, taken precautionary steps by restricting international travel from India, Brazil and Turkey to curtail COVID-19.

“We as government, we have reached out to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) with regards to any Indian variant in Edo and the verified information reveals that the said sample was collected in January.

“There is currently no update or report suggestive of any such occurrence or new case of COVID-19 reported within Edo in the past 96 hours.

“Edo has witnessed a 12.9 per cent drop in the number of infected persons comparatively,” he said.

According to…