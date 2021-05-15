Ondo Amotekun recruits 600, drops 13900 applicants



Dayo Johnson Akure

Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun has recruited 600 personnel and dropped 13900 applicants.

Speaking at a training program for the new recruits, the Commander of the state Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said the 600 were shortlisted from over 14500 applicants.

Adeleye pointed out that the successful candidates scaled through the accreditation process.

“They will undergo basic Amotekun training which is intelligent, combat, arm usage, monitoring, intervention, quick response and other security issues.

“For now training and retraining is a continuous thing as they have been selected to serve their father’s land and be trained by professionals which will last for a month”

“There are 600 trainees in this camp as well as instructors who are professionals in their respective fields.

“You are advised to abide by the rules and regulations as regimentation and discipline are the order of the day.

“You will undergo series of…