OYSIEC cancels nomination fee, to refund candidates

The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) has cancelled the nomination fee imposed on candidates for the May 22, local government elections in the state.

The commission also declared readiness to refund those it already collected.

The cancellation is contained in a statement signed by the Electoral Commissioner, Voter Education and Publicity, Prince Afeez Adeniyi, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission had in its guidelines stipulated a nomination fee of N250,000 for chairmanship candidates and N50,000 for councillorship candidates.

The commission had also released the names of qualified Chairmanship and Councillorship candidates of 17 political parties who signified their intentions to participate in the May 22, local government elections.

The issue of nomination fees, some political parties rejected the payment of nomination fees on the ground that such could disenfranchise some who were…